Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.71. 6,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 28,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Critical Metals Trading Down 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Critical Metals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
