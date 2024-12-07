United Services Automobile Association Sells 133,880 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,880 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $96.18.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock valued at $570,820,065. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

