Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,550,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $38.94 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

