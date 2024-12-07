Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $101.43 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

