Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes $890,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,208 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

