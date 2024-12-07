NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.