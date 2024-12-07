Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 238,376 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,376 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 13.0% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.15% of Cameco worth $30,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 321.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

