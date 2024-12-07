Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,673 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $3,448,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,289,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 18,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.83 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.13%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

