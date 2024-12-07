PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of UNLRY opened at $2.47 on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
