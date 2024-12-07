PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of UNLRY opened at $2.47 on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

