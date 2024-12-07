Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $67.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

