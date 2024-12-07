Quarry LP Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. CWM LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in US Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 18.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 462,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 73,014 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USFD opened at $71.99 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. UBS Group raised their target price on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

