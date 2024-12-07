Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $57.55 Million Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $57,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camtek by 23,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

