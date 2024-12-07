Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $595,000 Investment in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.
Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ardent Health Partners
About Ardent Health Partners
Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Health Partners
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.