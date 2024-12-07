Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $595,000 Investment in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

