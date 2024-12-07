Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after buying an additional 173,034 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,456,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

