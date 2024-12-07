United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $71,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after purchasing an additional 488,114 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $522,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.