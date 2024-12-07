Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,157.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PB opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after acquiring an additional 532,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

