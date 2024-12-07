VICI Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

