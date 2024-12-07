WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Charles Gibbon Sells 1,532,567 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Charles Gibbon sold 1,532,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$130.50 ($83.65), for a total value of A$199,999,993.50 ($128,205,124.04).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

