WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Charles Gibbon Sells 1,532,567 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Charles Gibbon sold 1,532,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$130.50 ($83.65), for a total value of A$199,999,993.50 ($128,205,124.04).
WiseTech Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
About WiseTech Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lemonade’s AI Edge: A Disruptor in the Insurance Industry
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/2 – 12/6
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.