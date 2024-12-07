Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 497.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,716 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $52,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 670,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,748,652 shares of company stock worth $2,092,997,196. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

