Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,653 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 256,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 119,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.