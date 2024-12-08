Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 30.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 69.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

