Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,793.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $883,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

