Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 36,665 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

