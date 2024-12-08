Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $44,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,311,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,150,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $98.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

