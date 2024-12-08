Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,702 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,501,000 after buying an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,814,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.5% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,749,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,073,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $997,203 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.2 %

Teradyne stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

