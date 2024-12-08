Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 19,523 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $210.85 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

