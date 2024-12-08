Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,855 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $43,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 131,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 120,145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.19 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

