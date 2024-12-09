IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,485,000 after acquiring an additional 493,264 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,142,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,532,000 after purchasing an additional 331,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.47 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

