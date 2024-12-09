Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,024,000 after buying an additional 1,311,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after buying an additional 401,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 272,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

