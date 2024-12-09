Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

