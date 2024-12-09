Luxor Capital Group LP Purchases 197,346 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the quarter. Research Solutions makes up approximately 0.1% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 1.10% of Research Solutions worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Research Solutions by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 41.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 556.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 626,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Research Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.