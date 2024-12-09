Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 2,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,452.50. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $123.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,308 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

