Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $135,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $15,258,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $9,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $103.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,392.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,575.73. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

