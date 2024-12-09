IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

