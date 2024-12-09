iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after buying an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $74,532,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,822,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $43.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

