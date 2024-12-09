United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after buying an additional 312,496 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE F opened at $10.51 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

