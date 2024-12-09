Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Leonardo DRS worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 226.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In related news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 4,339 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $151,040.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,850.62. The trade was a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 25,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $881,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,714.24. The trade was a 35.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

