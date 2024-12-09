Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 107.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Valhi worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Valhi by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VHI stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

