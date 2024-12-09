LRI Investments LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LRI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

