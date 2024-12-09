Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $49.18 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

