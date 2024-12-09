MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,727 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

