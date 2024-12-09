MML Investors Services LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $44,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $644.54 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $458.97 and a 52-week high of $646.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $607.23 and its 200-day moving average is $580.89.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

