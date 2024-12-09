National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 751,800 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 751,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.82% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $44,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $846,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Country Club Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

