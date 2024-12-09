Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 695,703 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,703 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of FuboTV worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FuboTV by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,742,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FuboTV by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 187,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 111,268 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,847.75. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,846.02. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

FuboTV Price Performance

NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. FuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $567.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

FuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

