Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,222 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,709,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after buying an additional 636,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FOX by 448.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 582,900 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FOX by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 313,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FOX stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

