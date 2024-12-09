SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.