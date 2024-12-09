Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 18,712 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.45 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

