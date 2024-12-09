bemo staked TON (STTON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $290,016.22

bemo staked TON (STTON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. bemo staked TON has a market capitalization of $100.75 million and $290,016.22 worth of bemo staked TON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bemo staked TON token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.78 or 0.00006913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bemo staked TON has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About bemo staked TON

bemo staked TON was first traded on May 4th, 2023. bemo staked TON’s total supply is 14,857,376 tokens. bemo staked TON’s official Twitter account is @bemo_finance. The official message board for bemo staked TON is medium.com/@bemo-finance. bemo staked TON’s official website is bemo.finance.

Buying and Selling bemo staked TON

According to CryptoCompare, “bemo staked TON (stTON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. bemo staked TON has a current supply of 14,854,662.39262227. The last known price of bemo staked TON is 7.02146878 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $223,741.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bemo.finance/.”

