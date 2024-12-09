Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $203.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

