Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,799,000 after purchasing an additional 936,424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after acquiring an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $28,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

